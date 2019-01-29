La Justicia ha inadmitido la querella del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona contra seis jueces franquistas por sus sentencias homófobas. El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha rechazado investigar a los cuatro jueces que continúan con vida porque las sentencias dictadas durante la dictadura, en la que se referían a los afectados como "invertido", "bujarra", "invertido sexual" o "condenado por su condición de sujeto homosexual" estaban ajustadas a la legalidad franquista.
El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona presentó la querella el pasado mes de noviembre contra seis jueces en busca de poder depurar responsabilidades por las cerca de 550 personas que fueron condenadas solo en Barcelona por su orientación sexual durante la dictadura franquista. "La ciudad está en deuda con el colectivo LGTBI porque no podremos acabar con la homofobia del presente sin combatir la impunidad del pasado", afirmó entonces el teniente de alcaldía Jaume Asens.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya ha señalado en un comunicado que descarta investigar a estos jueces por un delito de lesa humanidad y funda la inadmisión "en las exigencias del principio de legalidad penal en su conexión con los principios de seguridad jurídica y de irretroactividad de las disposiciones sancionadoras", según el artículo 9.3 de la Constitución.
En el auto, al que también tuvo acceso Europa Press, el tribunal considera que las decisiones de estos jueces franquistas "carecían de tipicidad criminal en el ordenamiento interno español en la época de su ejecución, lo que hace inviable su persecución ante los órganos de la jurisdicción penal en atención a la vigencia inderogable del principio de legalidad".
Fuentes del Ayuntamiento también han anunciado que recurrirán la inadmisión de la querella y que llegarán, en caso de que sea necesario, hasta el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos de Estrasburgo (TEDH).
