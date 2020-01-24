Frenar la censura parental, entre las propuestas del PSOE en el Congreso

madrid
El grupo socialista en el Congreso ha registrado este viernes sus primeras proposiciones de la nueva legislatura. Entre ellas, destaca un intento de frenar la censura parental defendida por Vox. Los socialistas señalan que esta iniciativa del partido de Santiago Abascal pone en cuestión "el derecho a la educación y a la libertad de enseñanza".
Ante ello, el PSOE ha registrado una proposición no de ley para exigir el cumplimiento de los artículos 27.1 y 27.2 de la Constitución, en los que se consagra la promoción de la libertad de pensamiento y el desarrollo de la capacidad crítica del alumnado.
Destaca el grupo socialista en su nota que, entre estas primeras propuestas parlamentarias, figuran una serie de proposiciones de ley representativas de las prioridades sociales, jurídicas, económicas y medioambientales del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
La eutanasia, la memoria histórica, la estabilidad presupuestaria y la agilización procesal, componen el grueso de las primeras iniciativas parlamentarias del PSOE, registradas este viernes y que habrán de debatirse en pleno. La lucha contra el cambio climático concentra el contenido de otra de las iniciativas del PSOE.
Especial énfasis en la memoria histórica
El PSOE ha hecho especial hincapié en estas primeras propuestas en la memoria histórica. Así, una de sus propuestas aboga por "devolver bienes expoliados por el franquismo a sus legítimos titulares" y por "la recuperación inmediata del Pazo de Meirás para el patrimonio público".
También recoge una proposición de ley que pone énfasis en la defensa de la memoria histórica y en "el reconocimiento, reparación y dignificación de la memoria de las víctimas del franquismo".
El grupo socialista apuesta con dicho texto por las exhumaciones de fosas comunes, la retirada de simbología franquista de lugares públicos, la prohibición de la exaltación y enaltecimiento del franquismo en zonas públicas o la declaración como nulas de las condenas y sanciones dictadas durante la guerra civil o la dictadura.
