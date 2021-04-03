Froilán y Victoria Federica se van a Marbella en pleno cierre perimetral para pasar la Semana Santa

madrid
Froilán y Victoria Federica, hijos de la infanta Elena y sobrinos del rey Felipe VI, han viajado hasta Marbella en pleno cierre perimetral para pasar las vacaciones de Semana Santa.
Ambos jóvenes han sido vistos por las zonas de ocio de la ciudad, un lugar habitual donde veranea la familia. Froilán se ha dejado ver por un restaurante llamado Los mellizos y Victoria Federica en un bar de copas llamado Tonteo, según ha publicado Vanitatis.
Ante la posibilidad de que hayan incumplido las restricciones de movilidad para frenar la curva de contagios y evitar rebrotes a causa de las vacaciones de Semana Santa, según una fuente cercana a El Mundo, los jóvenes "pudieron decidir ampliar sus vacaciones y marcharse a Marbella antes del cierre", aunque Andalucía lleva varias semanas en cierre perimetral y no están permitidos los desplazamientos desde fuera de la comunidad salvo fuerza mayor.
Ya en plena pandemia, Froilán fue fotografiado paseándose con sus amigos por las calles de Madrid fumando, sin mascarilla y sin respetar las distancias se seguridad en plena segunda ola de coronavirus.
Además, en diciembre se supo que no sólo Juan Carlos I utilizó las tarjetas black. Sus hijas Elena y Cristina y varios de sus nietos, como Froilán y Victoria Federica, utilizaron las black para su uso personal. El dinero que circuló por estas tarjetas superaría en al menos tres ejercicios los 250.000 euros anuales.
