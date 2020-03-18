Estás leyendo: En la Frontera | Renta básica, ¿para cuándo?

En la Frontera | Renta básica, ¿para cuándo?

¿Vamos a salir de la crisis endeudando otra vez al sector público? ¿Van a colaborar las rentas más altas con parte de su patrimonio a solventar la crisis? ¿Vamos a olvidarnos otra vez de los autónomos y de quienes no pueden pagar una hipoteca? Sigue En la Frontera, con Juan Carlos Monedero.

