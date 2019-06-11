José Ángel Fuentes Gago, inspector jefe de la Policía e imputado por su participación en las cloacas de Interior, no ha logrado el ascenso al que aspiraba. Según informa el diario El País, aspiraba a ser comisario tras haber sido incluido en abril en la lista de candidatos para ocupar 18 plazas de comisario. Sin embargo, cuando se hizo público que pretendía lograr este cargo, Fuentes Gago no se presentó a las primeras pruebas de selección: una psicotécnica y una entrevista.
Según el diario, el inspector jefe, que se encuentra realizando labores burocráticas en la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, tenía 263,5 puntos, mientras que los necesarios para aspirar al puesto eran 60.
Fuentes Gago fue también ex director del gabinete del Director Adjunto Operativo de la Policía Nacional, Eugenio Pino, mano derecha del exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz. En septiembre de 2018 fue relevado de su puesto como agregado de Interior en La Haya.
Asimismo, fue uno de los que viajó a Nueva York en 2016 para entrevistarse con un exministro venezolano para tratar de captar datos incriminatorios contra Podemos. En un audio difundido por moncloa.com y El Confidencial, es quien le ofrece a este testigo protegido de la DEA una "nueva vida" en España, según dice, con "mandato" del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, extremo que han negado desde el equipo en Interior del exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz.
Fuentes Gago, que se encuentra imputado por la operación Kitchen, también fue el encargado de firmar unos informes internos de la Policía en la etapa de Fernández Díaz como ministro del Interior donde se daba luz verde a la actividad privada del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo.
