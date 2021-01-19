Estás leyendo: Vox ficha a Juan Carlos Girauta como ponente para un acto de su fundación

Tras varios guiños a la formación de ultraderecha, el que fuera portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso participa por primera vez en un coloquio del 'think tank' vinculado las filas de Santiago Abascal. 

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, interviene este martes en el pleno de la cámara baja, el último de esta legislatura. EFE/Mariscal
El exdirigente de Ciudadanos Juan Carlos Girauta participará este martes en un coloquio organizado por la Fundación Disenso, el think tank vinculado a la formación de ultraderecha Vox. Se trata de la primera ocasión en la que el que fuera miembro de Cs colabora en un evento relacionado con el partido de Santiago Abascal.

En concreto, en el debate se abordará el futuro de la libertad de expresión "ante la amenaza de las grandes empresas tecnológicas". En el mismo participarán también el eurodiputado de Vox Hermann Tertsch; el investigador senior de The Heritage Foundation, Mike González; y al abogado Alfredo Timermans.

Timermans fue alto cargo de José María Aznar en sus ocho años de Gobierno y trabajó en el equipo de Cayetana Álvarez Toledo cuando era portavoz parlamentaria del PP. Actualmente es miembro del patronato de la Fundación Faes.

Tras la salida de Girauta de Ciudadanos por estar en contra del voto a favor de su grupo de una prorroga del estado de alarma y a pesar de su creciente afinidad con Vox, el exportavoz de Cs en el Congreso no se ha incorporado de manera permanente a las filas del partido ultra ni a Disenso.

Sin embargo, esta no es la primera vez que muestra simpatía por la formación de Abasacal. Girauta salió en defensa de Vox criticando a Ciudadanos el pasado mes de agosto, cuando aseguró que no recordaba "una cosa más inútil en política que esa gestoría a la que llamáis, injustamente, Ciudadanos" después de que el actual portavoz adjunto de la formación naranja, Edmundo Bal, arremetiese contra la moción de censura de Vox al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

