Fundación Socialdemócrata Una fundación se querellará contra Vox por imputar a Zapatero delitos falsos

El presidente de la Fundación Socialdemócrata, Antonio Miguel Carmona, advierte al partido ultraderechista: "La calumnia es un delito muy grave, que debe ser castigado por la sociedad". Santiago Abascal anunció previamente una querella contra el expresidente por, asegura él, por colaborar con ETA. 

Antonio Miguel Carmona./ EFE

Antonio Miguel Carmona en una imagen de archivo. (EFE)

El presidente de la Fundación Socialdemócrata, Antonio Miguel Carmona, ha advertido a Vox este jueves que presentarán una querella si trata de imputar al expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero por delitos falsos, sin prueba alguna y con publicidad manifiesta.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha anunciado que su partido ha interpuesto una querella criminal contra Zapatero por el presunto delito de "colaboración con organización terrorista" y "revelación de secretos".

Ha explicado que está "sustentada" en que el expresidente había "alertado" a ETA sobre "intervenciones policiales", según interpretan las actas de la negociación entre la Moncloa y la organización terrorista durante el Gobierno de Zapatero.

En un comunicado, Carmona recuerda que "la calumnia es un delito muy grave, que debe ser castigado por la sociedad".

"Ya pueden esmerarse -agrega Carmona- en presentar pruebas reales y hechos probados, y no divagaciones y recortes de prensa con el único objetivo de hacer propaganda de su formación a cambio de mancillar" a Zapatero.

Anuncia que pondrá en conocimiento de los servicios jurídicos de la fundación la querella anunciada, que estudiarán "con pelos y señales", y añade que la honorabilidad del expresidente está "fuera de toda duda".

