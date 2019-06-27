El presidente de la Fundación Socialdemócrata, Antonio Miguel Carmona, ha advertido a Vox este jueves que presentarán una querella si trata de imputar al expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero por delitos falsos, sin prueba alguna y con publicidad manifiesta.
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha anunciado que su partido ha interpuesto una querella criminal contra Zapatero por el presunto delito de "colaboración con organización terrorista" y "revelación de secretos".
Ha explicado que está "sustentada" en que el expresidente había "alertado" a ETA sobre "intervenciones policiales", según interpretan las actas de la negociación entre la Moncloa y la organización terrorista durante el Gobierno de Zapatero.
En un comunicado, Carmona recuerda que "la calumnia es un delito muy grave, que debe ser castigado por la sociedad".
"Ya pueden esmerarse -agrega Carmona- en presentar pruebas reales y hechos probados, y no divagaciones y recortes de prensa con el único objetivo de hacer propaganda de su formación a cambio de mancillar" a Zapatero.
Anuncia que pondrá en conocimiento de los servicios jurídicos de la fundación la querella anunciada, que estudiarán "con pelos y señales", y añade que la honorabilidad del expresidente está "fuera de toda duda".
