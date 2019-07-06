El responsable del Área de Educación de Ciudadanos y portavoz en el Parlament balear, Xavier Pericay, ha dimitido de todos sus cargos en la formación naranja, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del partido.
Pericay comunicó su decisión de dimitir de sus cargos en el partido al líder de la formación, Albert Rivera. El que fuera responsable del Área de Educación perdió el pasado mes de marzo las primarias del partido en Baleares ante el antiguo secretario de la Agrupación de Palma de Ciudadanos, Marc Pérez Ribas, quien se impuso por 19 puntos a Pericay.
"Desde que hubo las primarias en Baleares me fijé un periodo de reflexión que tenía que ver con si seguía o no en política. Rivera me pidió que siguiera en el Comité Ejecutivo", ha señalado Pericay en declaraciones a Europa Press.
Asimismo, ha asegurado que, aunque le "haya afectado", "no participaba en las razones" por las que el ex portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y secretario de Programas y Áreas Sectoriales, Toni Roldán, dimitió.
"Este era un buen momento para tomar la decisión. Estoy contento con lo que hemos hecho en la educación, hemos hecho una labor que ha sido reconocida estos años. Ahora vuelvo a mis negocios que es escribir", ha subrayado Pericay, quien ha mostrado una "satisfacción personal" con el trabajo realizado.
