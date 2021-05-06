madridActualizado:
El candidato del PSOE a la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, ha sido ingresado en la tarde de este jueves en el hospital Ramon y Cajal por una leve arritmia y está en observación.
De su entorno se dice que no es nada preocupante, pero en Telemadrid, Lola Carretero, su cuñada, ha confirmado que tiene una leve arritmia, "y que por su edad (72 años), aunque sea leve, requiere observación", afirman fuentes del PSOE de Madrid.
Algunas fuentes apuntan que acudió al centro a vacunarse de la covid-19 y es cuando se le detectó el problema.
La presidenta del Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha hablado por teléfono con Gabilondo para interesarse por su estado de salud y esta misma tarde le irá a visitar al hospital, aunque parece ser que la situación no es de gravedad.
Gabilondo no recogerá el acta de diputado
Tras la dimisión de José Manuel Franco como secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, se ha conocido también la tarde de este jueves que Ángel Gabilondo ha decidido no recoger el acta de diputado de la Asamblea de Madrid.
Había muchas críticas internas en el partido de Madrid porque su candidato quisiera seguir liderando la oposición en la Asamblea y, aunque durante todo el miércoles se desmintió, finalmente el propio secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, confirmó que se retira como diputado.
