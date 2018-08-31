Gabriel Rufián, diputado de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter una carta que ha recibido y en la que se le amenaza de muerte. En la nota, plagada de sinsentidos y de faltas de ortografía, además de las amenazas se insulta a su mujer, su hijo e incluso a su perro. En la misiva, se puede leer un mensaje claro para Rufián: "De la cárcel se sale, del cementerio no".
Sin embargo, el político catalán se parece haberse tomado dicha amenaza con cierto humor, pues ha escrito en tono jocoso: "¿Bala o pene?", en clara referencia a la famosa frase de "¿Plata o plomo?" de los narcotraficantes colombianos. Y es que la firma de la nota es una bala, aunque tan mal dibujada que se asemeja más a un pene.
"Te estarás riendo, pero allá tú. Lo sabrás cuando se cumpla. Tiempo al tiempo", se puede leer también en la carta. "Ahora tengo plena libertad de hacer lo que me venga en gana con tus semejantes", insiste el autor de la nota.
Bala o pene? pic.twitter.com/TCG7JeQ7so— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 30 de agosto de 2018
El político catalán no ha dudado en compartir la estrambótica nota con sus seguidores. Las burlas y las chanzas en Twitter han sido numerosas.
