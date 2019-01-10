La Fiscalía de Barcelona ha abierto diligencias por una denuncia de la Crida LGBTI de l'Esquerra Independentista contra el periodista Arcadi Espada por un artículo publicado en el diario El Mundo en el que llamaba "mariconazo" al portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, y la remite a la Fiscalía de Madrid.
En este artículo, según recoge el fiscal, se afirmaba: "Aznar se equivocó con Rufián. A Rufián hay que contestarle en sede parlamentaria diciéndole: La polla, mariconazo, ¿cómo prefieres comérmela: de un golpe o por tiempos?, mientras uno va sonriéndose delicadamente en su cara".
Según informan los denunciantes, el fiscal acordó "tramitar la denuncia incoando diligencias de investigación" y delegó en el Servicio de Delitos de Odio y Discriminación las actuaciones para esclarecer los hechos y ejercer, en su caso, las acciones que pudieran corresponder.
La Fiscalía considera que, como la empresa editora del diario El Mundo tiene su sede en Madrid, "es el lugar donde se cometería y consumaría el hipotético delito denunciado", por lo que considera "aconsejable que la investigación continúe en la Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid por estar su jurisdicción en mejores condiciones para acordar, en su caso, las diligencias que definitivamente permitan el esclarecimiento de los hechos".
También con relación a este artículo, la asociación LGTB Acrópoli presentó una denuncia, el pasado septiembre, ante la Fiscalía de Madrid y ante la Consejería de Políticas Sociales y Familia de la Comunidad de Madrid.
En Catalunya, la dirección general de Igualdad de la Generalitat abrió diligencias informativas al observar indicios de que el artículo podría vulnerar la ley contra la homofobia.
