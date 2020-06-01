Estás leyendo: Archivada la causa de prevaricación contra la concejala de Marea Atlántica Claudia Delso

Galicia Archivada la causa de prevaricación contra la concejala de Marea Atlántica Claudia Delso

El tribunal ha desestimado la apelación presentada por la denunciante, una concejala del Partido Popular.

La concejala de Marea Atlántica Claudia Delso./ Europa Press
a coruña

europa press

La Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña ha archivado la causa penal contra la concejal de Marea Atlántica Claudia Delso, tras la querella presentada por la edil del PP Rosa Gallego por la concesión de la gestión de la antigua cárcel provincial a Proxecto Cárcere.

En su fallo, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, desestima el recurso de apelación interpuesto por la representación procesal de Rosa Gallego contra el auto del 20 de diciembre de 2019 dictado por el Juzgado de Instrucción número ocho de A Coruña y confirma la resolución del mismo, que acordó el archivo de las actuaciones por supuesta prevaricación administrativa.

En el auto, la jueza sostuvo que no resultó "debidamente justificada la perpetración del delito" que dio motivo a la apertura de unas diligencias tras una denuncia remitida por Fiscalía en base, a su vez, a la realizada ante el Ministerio Público por los populares.

En su resolución, contra la que no cabe recurso ordinario, la Audiencia coruñesa coincide con la jueza "que no se puede hablar de prevaricación en el convenio" para la formalización de la cesión.

"Es cierto que en el proceso descrito pudieron existir irregularidades administrativas, tal y como pone de manifiesto la fiscal, lo que será resuelto en la jurisdicción contencioso-administrativa", señala en relación a la demanda presentada también por los populares.

