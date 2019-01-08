Público
Galicia Feijóo rechaza "derogar o dejar de aplicar" leyes contra la violencia machista

Sin citar expresamente la postura de Vox sobre esta cuestión, el presidente gallego anima a "mejorar y perfeccionar" la legislación contra la violencia de género y a actuar "con contundencia". 

El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, contesta a las preguntas de los periodistas. (LAVANDEIRA | EFE)

El presidente de la Xunta y líder del PP gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha rechazado hoy que haya que "derogar o dejar de aplicar" políticas contra la violencia machista y ha animado a "mejorar" y "perfeccionar" las existentes y a actuar "con contundencia".

Tras visitar una escuela infantil en A Estrada (Pontevedra), sin citar expresamente la postura de Vox sobre esta cuestión, ha dicho que "la violencia machista existe y, por lo tanto, las cosas que existen no se pueden obviar, sino que hay que luchar contra ellas".

Ha considerado que esa es la posición "de la inmensa mayoría de la sociedad gallega y española", por lo que ha insistido en que las políticas contra la violencia machista "hay que mejorarlas, perfeccionarlas, pero no derogar o dejar de aplicar".

"Solamente dejaremos de aplicar medidas contra la violencia machista cuando no exista la violencia machista", ha concluido.

Ha destacado que ante la violencia machista, "una lacra", "hay que ser muy contundentes y muy claros: la violencia machista no cabe en ninguna sociedad".

De este modo ha instado a cualquier persona que conozca "un trato vejatorio y de violencia a una mujer" a que lo denuncie y ha pedido "a las mujeres que la sufren" que lo pongan en conocimiento de las autoridades y de la policía.

"No cabe la violencia machista en Galicia y me avergüenzo como hombre de que haya personas de mi género que estén en una situación de irracionalidad y lamentable como es acosar o incluso (ejercer) violencia contra cualquier persona por el hecho de que sea mujer", ha concluido.

