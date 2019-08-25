Público
Galicia Rajoy recupera su '¡viva el vino!'

Al grito de '¡Viva Leiro!, ¡Viva el vino del Ribeiro!', ha querido desear "una pronta recuperación al rey emérito Juan Carlos" durante su lectura del pregón de la 30 edición de la Fiesta de la Vendimia de Leiro (Ourense).

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (c), el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (d) y la expresidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor (2d), entre otros, durante la edición número treinta de la romería dedicada a la vendimia, que ha tenido como pregonero al expresidente del Ejecutivo. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha deseado "para todos" las virtudes de "la prudencia y la paciencia de quien sabe cuidar y esperar la cosecha", en un guiño a la situación política española. Además, ha admitido que se refiere "a alguien" al pronunciar estas palabras.

Así se ha expresado durante su lectura del pregón de la 30 edición de la Fiesta de la Vendimia de Leiro (Ourense), en el que se ha mostrado agradecido y lo considera "un inmenso honor".

De hecho, a pesar de haber ocupado casi todos los cargos posibles en el mundo de la política, "en muy pocas ocasiones" ha tenido que "actuar como pregonero", ha manifestado.

Antes de despedirse, al grito de '¡Viva Leiro!, ¡Viva el vino del Ribeiro!', ha querido desear "una pronta recuperación al rey emérito Juan Carlos", después de su última operación.

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (c), el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (d) y el presidente de la Diputación de Ourense, Manuel Baltar (2i), entre otros, frente a una azada... ¿de Apple?. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

