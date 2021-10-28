Estás leyendo: García-Page revalidaría la presidencia de Castilla-La Mancha con el 42,5% de los votos, según una encuesta

Público
Público

García-Page revalidaría la presidencia de Castilla-La Mancha con el 42,5% de los votos, según una encuesta

El partido que más sube sería Vox, con un 6,2% en estimación de voto, y el que más cae Ciudadanos, que perdería un 6,3% de los apoyos. El Partido Popular sería la segunda fuerza política de la región con el 30,2% de los votos.

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page
El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, interviene en una rueda de prensa posterior a la firma de un convenio con el presidente de Canarias, en Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a 9 de abril de 2021, en Tenerife. Europa Press

Madrid

Según una cuesta que maneja el PSOE de Castilla-La Mancha, los socialistas lograrían el 42,5% en estimación de voto de celebrarse los elecciones autonómicas este octubre. El PSOE sería la primera fuerza por delante del Partido Popular con 30,2% de los votos, seguidos de Vox (13,2%), Podemos (5,9%) y Ciudadanos (5,1%).

La encuesta, realizada por Idus3, cuenta con un corpus de análisis de 2.500 entrevistas realizadas a través de llamadas telefónicas aleatorias en el ámbito de Castilla-La Mancha. Se trata de un sondeo realizado entre los días 4 y 15 de octubre de 2021 según el cual el PSOE alcanzaría los 19 diputados autonómicos frente a los 13 que cosecharía el Partido Popular.

A la pregunta de ¿quién cree usted que será el próximo presidente?, el 48,59% de los consultados se decanta por Emiliano García-Page, actual presidente de la Junta, frente al 12,17% que se decantaría por Paco Núñez, presidente del Partido Popular de Castilla-La Mancha, seguido del candidato de Vox, con un 6,88%, y de Carmen Picazo, en las filas de Ciudadanos, con un 3,33%.

En retrospectiva, a la pregunta de ¿por qué partido votó en las últimas elecciones autonómicas de 2019?, el 24,82% de los consultados afirma haber votado a el PSOE, mientras que el 13,05% optó por el Partido Popular, seguido de Ciudadanos con un 4,66%, y de Podemos, que se sitúa en el 3,20%.

Salvo contratiempo, las próximas elecciones autonómicas en la región castellano manchega se prevén para mayo del 2023. Unos comicios que, de producirse este octubre, supondrían una leve caída del PSOE en intención de voto que rondaría el 1,6%. El partido que más sube sería Vox, con un 6,2% en estimación de voto, y el que más cae Ciudadanos, que perdería un 6,3% de los apoyos.

Con ello, el PSOE mantendría los 19 escaños en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha, el PP ascendería de 10 a 13 diputados autonómicos, y Vox entraría en la Cámara autonómica con 1 diputados. Según este sondeo, Cs perdería los cuatro diputados autonómicos que tiene actualmente, y Podemos seguiría sin lograr representacion en la Cámara.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público