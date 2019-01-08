El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page podría revalidar su mandato tras las próximas elecciones autonómicas de mayo. Según un sondeo de SW Demoscopia publicado por El Mundo, el PSOE pasaría de los 15 escaños actuales en el Parlamento castellano-manchego a entre 16 y 17. Mientras, el PP sufriría una importante caída y de 16 escaños pasaría a 10-11.
El descalabro del PP se debe al trasvase de votantes que habría hacia Ciudadanos, que lograría entre 4 y 5 escaños y a Vox, que también rozaría el estreno parlamentario con uno o ninguno. Ni la formación naranja ni la de ultraderecha lograron representación en las elecciones de 2015. Este resultado supone una tendencia que están mostrando las últimas encuestas, y es la fragmentación del voto entre los tres partidos de derechas en España. Mientras, Podemos mantendría sus dos diputados o perdería uno.
La encuesta fue realizada en noviembre pasado, por lo que no contempla el efecto que ha supuesto el resultado de Vox en las elecciones de Andalucía del 2 de diciembre, en las que obtuvo 12 diputados.
Teniendo en cuenta que la mayoría absoluta se establece en Castilla-La Mancha en 17 parlamentarios, el socialista García-Page la estaría rozando. En estos momentos, gobierna en la comunidad gracias al apoyo de Podemos en la investidura. Del 36,9% de votos logrados en 2015, según la encuesta el PSOE ahora obtendría el 40,3%. Mientras, el PP perdería hasta 12 puntos (del 38,3% al 26,3%). Ciudadanos doblaría su resultado, del 8,4% al 16,3%. Podemos pasaría del 11,8% a un 8,6%. Y Vox casi le igualaría con un 8,5% de voto.
García-Page sigue siendo el líder político más conocido y valorado en Castilla-La Mancha. Logra una nota de 5,9 y para el 52% de los encuestados está realizando una labor mejor que la de Cospedal. Por contra, Francisco Nuñez, el relevo de Cospedal, es desconocido para el 70%. Aunque el PSOE no lograra los 17 escaños necesarios para lograr la mayoría absoluta, no podría descartarse que pudiera reeditar su pacto con Podemos o que incluso Ciudadanos se aviniera a apoyar al barón socialista.
