Garzón: "El ciudadano Juan Carlos seguirá  viviendo a cuerpo de rey"

El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, ha señalado este martes que aunque el rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, se retire de la vida pública en junio, no sufrirá grandes cambios en su día a día porque "seguirá viviendo a cuerpo de rey y lo hará a costa de los impuestos" de la sociedad española.
"No creemos que haya un cambio grande en su día a día, dejará la actividad institucional pero seguirá viviendo a cuerpo de rey y será a costa de nuestros impuestos", ha señalado tras conocerse que el anterior monarca dejará de desarrollar actividades institucionales a partir del 2 de junio.
Además, desde IU aprovechan para recordar que la Casa Real es una institución "anacrónica" que está "fuera de toda concepción democrática del siglo XXI" y ha añadido que el espíritu republicano de la formación les mueve a pensar que en un futuro se debe decidir también sobre la jefatura del Estado.
El rey Juan Carlos comunicó este martes a Felipe VI que dejará de desarrollar actividades institucionales y se retirará de la vida pública a partir del próximo día 2 de junio, fecha en la que se cumplen cinco años desde el anuncio de su abdicación de la Corona.
