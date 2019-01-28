La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha asegurado que estaría de acuerdo en reducir el presupuesto de Defensa en favor de la sanidad y la educación porque, en su opinión, "en este momento lo más importante son las políticas sociales".
La titular de Defensa se ha expresado así durante una entrevista en el programa Chester in Love, tras preguntas sobre el presupuesto asignado a los ministerios de Defensa, Sanidad y Educación -aunque estas dos últimas competencias están transferidas a las comunidades-.
Durante la entrevista a Risto Mejide, ha defendido que el Gobierno está teniendo "muchísimo cuidado" en comprobar cuál va a ser el destino final de las armas que son objeto de exportaciones, y ha insistido en que es el anterior Ejecutivo quien debe dar explicaciones sobre el contrato de venta de bombas de precisión con Arabia Saudí, país al que España ya le ha vendido corbetas costruidas en Navantia.
Sobre la venta de armas, Robles ha afirmado que algunas de ellas "son de disuasión" y ha recordado la máxima latina que aconseja a quien quiera la paz preparar la guerra.
La ministra ha contestado a la pregunta de qué opina acerca del presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump: "Soy muy respetuosa con todos los países y con todos sus presidentes, pero a veces cuando ves los presidentes de algunos países, dices: 'Esto es una maldición'".
