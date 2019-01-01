El Gobierno ha cifrado en 282,92 euros el coste del viaje del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el avión oficial Falcon a Castellón, donde se reunió con el presidente de la Comunidad Valenciana, Ximo Puig, y la alcaldesa de la ciudad, y luego asistió al Festival Internacional de Benicàssim (FIB).
Así lo ha asegurado la Secretaría General de la Presidencia del Gobierno, en una respuesta por escrito a una solicitud de información cursada a través del Portal de Transparencia por un asesor del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Valencia, Luis Salom.
Salom preguntó por el "coste aproximado y sin desglosar de todo el desplazamiento del Presidente y sus acompañantes, incluido el coste de apertura especial del aeropuerto de Castellón para ese desplazamiento".
En la comunicación oficial, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, la Secretaría General de la Presidencia del Gobierno cifra "el gasto total computado por el Departamento de Protocolo" en 282,92 euros, si bien matiza que no puede facilitar información sobre la comitiva, ya que "afectaría sin duda alguna a los planes de protección".
También reitera que el objeto del viaje de Sánchez fue la visita en Castellón a la alcaldesa de la ciudad y al presidente de la Comunidad Valenciana.
El PP, que ha calificado esta información sobre el gasto del viaje de "broma de mal gusto" y "tomadura de pelo del gobierno socialista", ha anunciado que volverá a reclamar la actuación del Consejo de Transparencia y presentará una queja al Defensor del Pueblo.
El asesor del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Valencia, Luis Salom, ha sostenido en declaraciones remitidas a Efe que se trata de "una nueva muestra del talante antidemocrático del gobierno socialista del nuevo rico doctor Sánchez".
"Censuró al Parlamento declarando este viaje secreto oficial y miente a la ciudadanía cuando responde obligado por el Consejo de Transparencia en un documento público como es la respuesta firmada el día 28 de diciembre que parece una inocentada valorar en 282,92 euros el viaje privado el Falcon a Castellón", ha subrayado.
También se ha pronunciado al respecto el diputado de Ciudadanos Toni Cantó, quien ha criticado en Twitter el documento de presidencia.
"Al final resultará que ir con el Falcon, sus 1.500 kilos de combustible por hora y personal completo va a salir más barato que cogerse un AVE. ¿Cuándo inaugura el Gobierno la nueva línea Madrid-Benicàssim en Falcon para todos?", ha dicho.
El pasado 26 de julio, Sánchez justificó haber empleado para el viaje un Falcon de la Fuerza Aérea por razones de seguridad y de acuerdo a la recomendación que realiza el Departamento de Seguridad de Moncloa desde 2015
Comentarios
