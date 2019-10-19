Público
Generalitat Catalunya Torra urge a Sánchez a "fijar un día y una hora" para dialogar y rechaza la violencia

Así se ha pronunciado durante una comparecencia sin preguntas ante la prensa, tras reunirse con el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès, y los alcaldes de Girona, Tarragona y Lleida: Marta Madrenas, Pau Ricomà y Miquel Pueyo.

Quim Torra, durante la rueda de prensa de este sábado. EUROPA PRESS

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha urgido este sábado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a fijar un día y una hora "para dialogar y acordar sobre la situación en Catalunya.

Lo ha dicho en la Generalitat durante una comparecencia sin preguntas ante la prensa, tras reunirse con el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès, y los alcaldes de Girona, Tarragona y Lleida: Marta Madrenas, Pau Ricomà y Miquel Pueyo.

"La defensa de los derechos y las libertades se han de expresar como hemos hecho siempre: pacíficamente", ha dicho, y ha añadido que ninguna forma de violencia les representa, además de agradecer las movilizaciones en contra de la sentencia realizadas en ciudades de toda España.

