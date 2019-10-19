El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha urgido este sábado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a fijar un día y una hora "para dialogar y acordar sobre la situación en Catalunya.
Lo ha dicho en la Generalitat durante una comparecencia sin preguntas ante la prensa, tras reunirse con el vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès, y los alcaldes de Girona, Tarragona y Lleida: Marta Madrenas, Pau Ricomà y Miquel Pueyo.
"La defensa de los derechos y las libertades se han de expresar como hemos hecho siempre: pacíficamente", ha dicho, y ha añadido que ninguna forma de violencia les representa, además de agradecer las movilizaciones en contra de la sentencia realizadas en ciudades de toda España.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
