Público
Público

Generalitat de Catalunya El TSJC abre la segunda causa contra Torra por desobediencia

La institución ha dado un plazo de diez días para que la Generalitat, la asociación Impulso Ciudadano y la Fiscalía se pronuncien sobre si es de su competencia investigar al presidente por un segundo delito de desobediencia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajadores de la Generalitat colocan en el balcon del Palau una pancarta pidiendo la libertad de los politicos presos tras el acto de posesión del nuevo Govern. EFE/Quique García

Pancarta por la cual está abierta la segunda causa por desobediencia contra Quim Torra. / Archivo

La sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha dado un plazo de diez días para que la Generalitat, la asociación Impulso Ciudadano y la Fiscalía se pronuncien sobre si esta sala es competente para investigar al president Quim Torra por un segundo delito de desobediencia.

Los hechos del presunto delito se remontan al pasado 20 de septiembre, cuando, fuera de período electoral, la asociación Impulso Ciudadano pidió a la sala de lo Contencioso que ordenara retirar una pancarta expuesta en el balcón de la Generalitat con el lema: "Libertad presos políticos y exiliados".

El tribunal, invocando la neutralidad de los espacios públicos, accedió a la petición de Impulso Ciudadano y ordenó a Torra retirar la pancarta, dándole un plazo de 48 horas para hacerlo, que expiró sin que este cumpliera la orden jurisdiccional.

Ante la constatación de estos hechos, la sala de lo Contencioso del TSJC remitió la causa a la sala de lo Civil y Penal para que esta evaluara la posible sanción penal que pudiera derivarse de tal comportamiento.

Este jueves, la sala de lo Civil y Penal recoge el testigo y toma la iniciativa en la instrucción de los hechos, que empieza con el trámite de informar a las partes -el denunciado, la Fiscalía y la acusación particular- de la apertura de la causa. Tras ello, ofrece a las mismas alegar la incompetencia de la sala ante el enjuiciamiento de los hechos en un plazo de 10 días, a contar a partir de hoy.

Simultáneamente, Torra espera la decisión que debe tomar mañana la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) sobre su condición como diputado del Parlament, después de ser condenado a año y medio de inhabilitación por el TSJC por desobedecer la orden de retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos antes de las elecciones generales del 28 de abril. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad