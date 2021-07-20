La Generalitat descarta avalar a los afectados por las fianzas del Tribunal de Cuentas hasta disponer de una entidad bancaria

La Generalitat descarta avalar directamente a los más de treinta ex altos cargos de los gobiernos de Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont que este miércoles tienen que depositar fianzas multimillonarias al Tribunal de Cuentas, que descartó ampliar el plazo de 15 días para hacerlo. La Generalitat creó un fondo gubernamental de 10 millones de euros para evitar los embargos, pero este martes, el conseller de Economía, Jaume Giró, ha informado que el Govern no avalará a los afectados hasta disponer de una entidad bancaria. Por ahora, las que han sido contactadas han rechazado la propuesta, como ya avanzó Público. Así, los afectados serán embargados si no avalan personalmente este miércoles.

Durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo Ejecutivo, Giró ha descartado el aval directo del Institut Català de Finances (ICF), a pesar de que esta opción se contempla en el decreto de creación del fondo de riesgo, para no poner en peligro los funcionarios. "He decidido no someter a ninguno de los profesionales a dar curso a una operación que provocaría angustia, inquietud y miedo, a ellos y a sus familias", ha afirmado.

"Se trata de una operación técnica que no tiene riesgo financiero, jurídico ni comercial", ha afirmado. El conseller no ha querido confirmarlo, pero según ha podido saber Público el Govern negocia ahora con entidades financieras extranjeras después de la negativa de aquellas que tienen más presencia en el país. Giró se ha mostrado convencido de que estos nuevos contactos darán resultado y ha remarcado que el objetivo del fondo es "dar seguridad a los trabajadores públicos para que puedan desarrollar su trabajo sin miedo", así como "recuperar la normalidad institucional".

A la espera de que la Generalitat encuentre entidad bancaria, se buscan fórmulas para que el embargo sea el menor posible con la Caixa de Solidaritat. Los partidos independentistas han pedido a las bases colaboración para hacer frente a al menos parte de los 5,4 millones exigidos a 34 ex altos cargos por la Acción Exterior de la Generalitat, entre los cuales Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras, Artur Mas, los exconsellers Andreu Mas-Colell y Francesc Homs, y Albert Royo, exsecretario general del Diplocat.