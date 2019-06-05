Público
La Generalitat pide casi ocho años de cárcel para Camps por el circuito de Fórmula 1

La Abogacía pide siete años y nueve meses de cárcel, además de 17 de inhabilitación, al expresidente valenciano por los delitos de malversación y tráfico de influencias a raíz de las gestiones para la construcción del circuito de la Fórmula 1.

El expresidente autónomico Francisco Camps.- EP

La Generalitat pide siete años y nueve meses de cárcel, además de 17 de inhabilitación, al expresidente valenciano Francisco Camps por los delitos de malversación y tráfico de influencias a raíz de las gestiones para la construcción del circuito de la Fórmula 1, según ha adelantado La Razón

La Abogacía también reclama siete años de cárcel para el exconseller Mario Flores y el exsecretario autonómico Victoriano Sánchez Barcaiztegui. Así mismo, también pide penas de hasta tres años y medio de cárcel para los empresarios que intervinieron en la adjudicación de los contratos. 

