La sentencia confirma que la Administración pública tendrá que pagar una sanción en consecuencia de la gestión llevaba a cabo por Eduardo Zaplana. Esta cifra se suma a los 40 millones que ya se habían pagado por las expropiaciones.

Fernando Castelló y Eduardo Zaplana, en 2003 | EMILIO NARANJO/EFE
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana (TSJCV) ha condenado al Consell de la Generalitat valenciana a indemnizar con 20 millones de euros a los propietarios por las expropiaciones durante la etapa de Eduardo Zaplana, entre 1995 y 2002. 

Antonio Rodes, presidente de la Sociedad de Proyectos Temáticos de la Comunidad Valenciana (SPTCV), ha asegurado a Público que "el fallo aumenta el coste de las expropiaciones que realizó el Ejecutivo hasta sumar 60 millones".

"Los valencianos tendrán que afrontar una nueva factura de 20 millones en el peor momento, cuando más se necesitan los recursos para la recuperación económica poscovid y para la sanidad. Un pufo de 400 millones por la nefasta gestión del PP sin que los valencianos tengamos ni actividad ni buena parte del suelo de más valor", asegura Rodes. 

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJ) y el Tribunal Supremo confirmaron en 2011 la nulidad de las expropiaciones en Colmenares de Alicante. "En 1999 Zaplana expropió los terrenos. Sobre ellos construyó un gran complejo cinematográfico. En 2015, cuando llegó el Consell de Ximo Puig, la actividad estaba paralizada por Bruselas y la explotación anulada por el Tribunal Supremo", critica el presidente de la SPTCV. 

