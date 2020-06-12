MADRID
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta regional, se ha reunido con los representantes del mundo de la tauromaquia, como el director de Asuntos Taurinos, Miguel Abellán, los diestros Cayetano Rivera Ordoñez, Andrés Roca Rey, y Cristina Sánchez, o el presidente de la Fundación Toro de Lidia, Victorino Martín, entre otros, para asegurarles su apoyo durante la crisis sanitaria y la consiguiente recesión económica.
Ha comenzado proponiendo, si la situación sanitaria lo permite, una corrida de toros benéfica el 12 de octubre (Día de la Hispanidad) en homenaje al personal sanitario y su papel durante la pandemia.
Les ha informado de la petición al Gobierno central de que se reduzca el tipo del IVA al toro de lidia del 21 al 4% para compensar "pérdidas económicas" en el sector del toro. Además, exigirán otras reivindicaciones del sector en materia de acceso a ayudas de Política Agraria Común (PAC) y prestaciones económicas a los profesionales taurinos.
Ayuso pide que se reduzca el IVA al toro de lidia hasta el 4%
Asegura, también, la apertura de la Escuela de Tauromaquia de El Batán para septiembre.
La caída de la tauromaquia
A pesar de las ayudas públicas que recibe el sector del toro, los datos informan de un desplome de sus ingresos, concretamente un 61% desde 2007, según el último estudio realizado por la Asociación de Veterinarios Abolicionistas de la Tauromaquia y el Maltrato Animal (AVATMA).
También bajaban los festejos populares con toros –prácticas tradicionales no profesionales–, pues en 2018 se redujo en 222 espectáculos menos, algo que ha vuelto a ocurrir en el último registro oficial de Cultura este 2019 al menos 783 acontecimientos populares menos contaban con espectáculos de maltrato animal.
"Su caída demuestra que esos centros de aprendizaje de maltrato animal, tienen muy poco interés para los más jóvenes y que cada día se cuestiona más que un ciudadano cualquiera pueda dar muerte a estos animales como forma de diversión", explican desde AVATMA.
