Madrid
"Si es usted pobre puede ir a apostar pero no puede ir a ver a su madre", ha denunciado el líder de Esquerra Republicana (ERC) Gabriel Rufián tras la rueda de prensa donde han anunciado las restricciones de movilidad y actividad.
La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha sido muy criticada por redes sociales tras un anuncio que, según el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, "es segregación de clase".
Las limitaciones exclusivas para las 37 zonas básicas de salud señaladas por la Comunidad afectarán a 855.193 personas de seis distritos de Madrid capital (Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Puente de Vallecas, Usera, Villa de Vallecas y Villaverde) y de los municipios de Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Humanes de Madrid, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla y San Sebastián de los Reyes. Estos barrios están habitados por clases mayoritariamente obreras, exceptuando San Sebastián de los Reyes y La Moraleja.
Entre las reestricciones se encuentra una limitación de aforo de lugares de culto, comercios, hostelería, centros de enseñanza no reglados... Sin embargo no se ha mencionado el tema de las concentraciones en hora punta en el Metro de Madrid. La portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Isa Serra, también se ha pronunciado al respecto.
No solo representantes políticos, sino también ciudadanos de a pie han expresado su descontento con las medidas.
