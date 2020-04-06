Estás leyendo: Julio Anguita: "Alguien tiene que apretarse el cinturón, el problema es que hay gente que no tiene ese cinturón"

Gestión de la emergencia sanitaria Julio Anguita: "Alguien tiene que apretarse el cinturón, el problema es que hay gente que no tiene ese cinturón"

El excoordinador federal de Izquierda Unida pide hablar de objetivos claros y sus consecuencias: "Si tocamos los salarios directos, por lo menos que sea para que tengan educación pública, sanidad pública, transporte, energía o vivienda".

El excoordinador federal de Izquierda Unida Julio Anguita en una imagen de archivo.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El excoordinador federal de Izquierda Unida Julio Anguita ha hablado sobre las medidas del Gobierno para hacer frente a la emergencia sanitaria por el coronavirus. En cuanto a los hipotéticos Pactos de la Moncloa, el exdirigente ha señalado que "un pacto significa que alguien tiene que apretarse el cinturón", el problema -prosigue- "es que hay gente que ni siquiera tiene cinturón, que son los precarios. Por tanto, que no se les pida lo que no pueden dar".

En una entrevista en lasexta Noche, el político ha apuntado a los trabajadores con "dificultades económicas, a los que se les puede decir que aprieten un poco". No obstante, ha señalado a los "grupos a los cuales habrá que decirles que ahí está la reforma fiscal, del 'no' a los paraísos fiscales, el 'sí' a una fiscalidad progresiva…". Es decir: "Que se aprieten el cinturón más".

El excoordinador federal de IU ha defendido que, según su parecer, "hay Gobierno y eso es muy importante porque la gente sabe que hay alguien que está gobernando y que está tomando las riendas". En este sentido, considera que los ministros "dan la cara". "Hay una información permanente. Veo que se toman medidas, con todos los problemas de fallos y de falta de previsión, por supuesto, pero están acudiendo a todos los problemas y están responsabilizándose".

Y por supuesto, el exdirigente ha pedido hablar de objetivos claros y sus consecuencias: "Si tocamos los salarios directos, por lo menos que sea para que tengan educación pública, sanidad pública, transporte, energía o vivienda". 

