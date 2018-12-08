Público
Gibraltar La ONU pide "una solución definitiva" sobre la soberanía de Gibraltar

La Asamblea General de la ONU "toma nota" del deseo de Reino Unido de continuar con el Foro Trilateral para el Diálogo.

Foto de archivo. El Peñón de Gibraltar. EFE

La Asamblea General de la ONU ha reclamado este viernes a España y Reino Unido "una solución definitiva" sobre la cuestión de soberanía que afecta a Gibraltar.

Durante la celebración de la sesión plenaria de este viernes y por recomendación de su Cuarta Comisión (Política especial y descolonización), la Asamblea General ha acordado, sin votación, una recomendación sobre la cuestión de Gibraltar.

Según el texto acordado, la ONU acoge con beneplácito "los esfuerzos hechos por todos para resolver problemas y avanzar en un espíritu de confianza y solidaridad, con el fin de encontrar soluciones comunes y progresar en áreas de interés mutuo hacia una relación basada en el diálogo y la cooperación".

El pasado 25 de noviembre se dio luz verde al acuerdo negociado a nivel técnico entre Londres y Bruselas para fijar las condiciones del divorcio con Reino Unido en el marco del brexit, un pacto que España había amenazado con vetar hasta el último momento para lograr mayor claridad jurídica sobre el estatus de Gibraltar.

En la recomendación, la Asamblea General de la ONU "toma nota" del deseo de Reino Unido de continuar con el Foro Trilateral para el Diálogo, que incluye a los gobiernos británico, español y gibraltareño.

También recoge la posición de España, que sostiene que este foro ya no existe y aboga por que sea reemplazado "por un nuevo mecanismo de cooperación local", en el que los pueblos de Campo de Gibraltar y Gibraltar están representadas.

