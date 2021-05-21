Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que a partir del 7 de junio podrán visitar España todas las personas vacunadas

El Gobierno abre las fronteras Sánchez anuncia que a partir del 7 de junio podrán visitar España todas las personas vacunadas

Desde hoy mismo, también se abren las fronteras a los países seguros, entre los que se incluye Reino Unido, China y Japón desde el 24 de mayo. El certificado digital se pondrá en marcha  partir del 1 de julio y permitirá la movilidad por toda España y la UE.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este viernes que a partir del 7 de junio podrán visitar España todas las personas, independientemente de su país de origen, que hayan sido vacunadas.

El único requisito que pedirá España es que los visitantes deberán acreditar haber recibido la pauta completa de una vacuna reconocida por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) o la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA).

Sánchez hizo este anunció durante la presentación del certificado verde digital que, según dijo, se empezará a poner en marcha desde el 1 de julio y permitirá la movilidad por España y la UE a todos las personas que lo obtengan.

El certificado verde digital será emitido por el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas, y será completamente gratuito.

Además, Sánchez anunció que desde el 24 de mayo podrán viajar a España los ciudadanos de países considerados seguros en cuanto a la incidencia de la pandemia, entre los que citó Reino Unido, Israel China, Japón y Corea del Sur, entre otros. 

Darias dice que España será uno de lo primeros países en abrir sus fronteras a la movilidad europea

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, destacó que España "va a ser uno de los primeros países en abrir sus fronteras a la movilidad europea, reactivando el turismo con seguridad y garantizando la protección de la salud".

Así, según explicó la ministra, se permitirá la entrada y salida de personas que ya estén vacunadas frente al Covid-19, quienes presenten una PCR o test de antígeno con resultado negativo y aquellos que ya hayan pasado la enfermedad.

Sánchez destacó la importancia de reactivar el turismo que, como él mismo recordó, representó el 14,1% del PIB en 2019, "y creemos que con estas medidas el turismo volverá a ser la palanca que impulse la recuperación económica", afirmó.

