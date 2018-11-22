El Gobierno ha admitido este jueves que versiones anteriores de la declaración política que establecerá el marco de la relación futura entre el Reino Unido y la UE tras el Brexit recogía la posición española sobre la cuestión de Gibraltar, pero que a última hora se modificó "con nocturnidad y alevosía" a petición de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May.
Así lo ha reconocido el secretario de Estado para la UE, Luis Marco Aguiriano, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación antes de comparecer ante la Comisión Mixta que componen diputados y senadores para explicarles el acuerdo del Brexit.
En esa comparecencia, Marco Aguiriano ha informado de las reservas que el Ejecutivo tiene acerca de ese acuerdo de retirada y del borrador de declaración política que establece el marco de la relación futura entre el Reino Unido y la UE.
Las reservas tienen que ver con que los textos, tal y como están redactados en la actualidad, no dejan claro todas las cuestiones relativas a cómo esa relación futura se aplicará en Gibraltar debe ser independiente de la negociación general y además deberá contar siempre con el visto previo de España.
Dicho con otras palabras, con la redacción actual se podría interpretar que Gibraltar queda incluido en la relación futura que Reino Unido negocie directamente con la UE, como advierte la Abogacía del Estado y la Asesoría Jurídica Internacional del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación, una interpretación que es inaceptable para España.
Bajo el punto de vista español, las negociaciones sobre ambos textos siguen abiertas y la situación cambia "cada media hora". Marco Aguiriano ha pedido el apoyo de los grupos políticos a las gestiones del Gobierno español en aras de reforzar la posición de España ante sus socios europeos.
