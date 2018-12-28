El Gobierno alega motivos de seguridad y riesgo de amenazas terroristas para prohibir que Franco vaya a La Almudena

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez prohibirá la inhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco en la catedral de La Almudena de Madrid. Lo hará alegando riesgos para el orden público, de amenaza terrorista, de colapso en la zona o incluso de enfrentamiento entre detractores y partidarios del dictador dentro de la cripta.

Así lo acredita un informe de 12 páginas de Delegación del Gobierno de Madrid, al que ha tenido acceso El País, que servirá para rechazar la pretensión de la familia de enterrar a Franco en la cripta de la catedral de La Almudena.

No obstante, el citado informe no recoge aún un lugar de enterramiento alternativo. El Gobierno desea que la familia escoja un lugar diferente a La Almudena, pero si no lo plantea, el Gobierno podría imponer un destino. Hasta ahora, el emplazamiento más probable es el cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo (Madrid), donde está enterrada Carmen Polo en una sepultura que es propiedad de Patrimonio Nacional.

De todos modos, el tiempo que el Gobierno se había dado para preparar la arquitectura jurídica que haga posible la exhumación del dictador está finalizando. El expediente del Gobierno verá la luz en breve y se dará traslado a la familia, que tendrá desde entonces 10 días para presentar alegaciones.