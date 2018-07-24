El Gobierno se apresura a decir que mantiene su rumbo y no se plantea convocar elecciones

Apenas tres horas después de que la ministra Portavoz, isabel Celáa, advirtiera de que el Gobierno no iba a aguantar en el poder más de lo razonable, abriendo así las puertas a un posible adelanto electoral, desde La Moncloa se apresuraron a matizar sus palabras y a asegurar que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez "mantiene su rumbo" y no contempla entre sus planes adelalantar las elecciones.

Las palabras de Celáa han obligado al Gobierno a recordar que "sigue trabajando para desarrollar su agenda del cambio" y que ese es el rumbo político que sigue marcado.

Recuerdan, además, que el presidente del Gobierno ya ha declarado en varias ocasiones su intención de agotar la legislatura y sigue empeñado en ese propósito, aunque admita que han cambiado las circunstancias.

Por ello, desde el Gobierno se apela a la responsabilidad de los partidos políticos presentes en la Cámara Baja para mantener abiertas las vías de diálogo "que permitan seguir tomando decisiones en beneficio de todo la ciudadanía", afirman fuentes de La Moncloa.

No obstante, el Gobierno reconoce que "es consciente" de los cambios producidos en los últimos días en el escenario político -en clara referencia a PP y PDyCat- pero asegura que esto no va a varias sus intenciones de intentar no convocar los comicios hasta junio de 2020.

Finalmente, el Gobierno reitera que Sánchez no va a variar su compromiso "con el nuevo tiempo político" que se ha abierto, y su objetivo es seguir avanzando en esta línea y buscando los mayores apoyos posibles.