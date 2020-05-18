madrid
El Gobierno aprobará el ingreso mínimo vital en el último Consejo de Ministros de mayo que podrán empezar a cobrar unos 100.000 hogares vulnerables, según ha confirmado este lunes el Ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá.
El ministro, en una entrevista en RNE recogida por Europa Press, ha garantizado que "la renta mínima no sufrirá más retrasos" y aunque no ha concretado cuándo podrá empezar a cobrarse ha asegurado que será "con bastante rapidez".
"Desde el momento en que se apruebe el Real Decreto, se podrá solicitar el ingreso mínimo vital y se reconocerá el derecho a partir de esa circunstancia", ha indicado Escrivá.
