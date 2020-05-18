Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprobará en el último Consejo de Ministros de mayo la renta mínima que empezarán a cobrar 100.000 hogares

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha garantizado que "la renta mínima no sufrirá más retrasos".

El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá Belmonte, en el Pleno del Senado. E.P./Jesús Hellín
El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá Belmonte, en el Pleno del Senado. E.P./Jesús Hellín

El Gobierno aprobará el ingreso mínimo vital en el último Consejo de Ministros de mayo que podrán empezar a cobrar unos 100.000 hogares vulnerables, según ha confirmado este lunes el Ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá.

El ministro, en una entrevista en RNE recogida por Europa Press, ha garantizado que "la renta mínima no sufrirá más retrasos" y aunque no ha concretado cuándo podrá empezar a cobrarse ha asegurado que será "con bastante rapidez".

"Desde el momento en que se apruebe el Real Decreto, se podrá solicitar el ingreso mínimo vital y se reconocerá el derecho a partir de esa circunstancia", ha indicado Escrivá.

