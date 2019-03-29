Público
El Gobierno aprueba una Oferta Pública de Empleo de 33.793 plazas para 2019

El Ejecutivo explica la convocatoria porque el 51% de los funcionarios entrará en edad de jubilación en los próximos 10 años

La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Celáa (i), y la de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Ballesteros

El Consejo de Ministros aprobó este viernes una Oferta Pública de Empleo para 2019 de 33.793 plazas, que justificó por el envejecimiento de la plantilla de trabajadores públicos.

La ministra de Administraciones Públicas, Merirxell Batet, explicó que el Gobierno ha querido anticiparse al problema que se avecinaba ya que, según un estudio que ha encargado el propio Gobierno, el 51% de los funcionarios públicos entrará en edad de jubilación en los próximos diez años, y sólo en el 2019 podría también jubilarse el 14% de los trabajadores.

Batet explicó que, por primera vez, se ha hecho la oferta con una auténtica planificación de los recursos humanos que tiene que tener la Administración Pública, con el objetivo de atender mejor al ciudadano, y recordó que en los últimos diez años la plantilla de empleados públicos disminuyó en más de 30.000 personas.

La ministra explicó también que la oferta se adecúa a las necesidades que tiene que atender la Administración del Estado que, actualmente, está compuesta por 133.474 personas, entre funcionarios y personal laboral.

Para la ministra, el número de trabajadores no se puede considerar alto ni hablar de que la Administración del Estado está  sobredimensionada, y recordó que España está por debajo con respecto a otras Administraciones de la UE.

