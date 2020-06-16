Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprueba un último tramo de 15.500 millones en avales del ICO

Emergencia por el coronavirus El Gobierno aprueba un último tramo de 15.500 millones en avales del ICO

Hasta el momento, las empresas españolas han recibido 69.023 millones de financiación garantizada por los avales públicos.

Portavoz del Gobierno
La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, junto a la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroyo (derecha), y la titular de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celáa. (CHEMA MOYA | EFE)

madrid

efe

El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes un último tramo de 15.500 millones en avales del ICO, el Instituto de Crédito Oficial, de los que 7.500 millones se pondrán a disposición de autónomos y pymes y 5.000 millones para grandes empresas.

Para impulsar el sector turístico se reservan 2.500 millones que garantizarán préstamos de pymes y autónomos y servirán para cubrir necesidades de liquidez pero también para llevar a cabo inversiones, según ha explicado la ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.

Además, se abre un tramo específico de 500 millones de euros para impulsar el sector de la automoción, que servirán para financiar la compra de vehículos de uso profesional, ha añadido.

En total 15.500 millones que se habilitan en el quinto tramo de la línea de avales de hasta 100.000 millones aprobada por el Ejecutivo para hacer frente a la crisis económica derivada de la pandemia de la covid-19, "la mayor movilización de avales públicos puesta en marcha por España".

Hasta el momento, ha añadido Montero, las empresas españolas han recibido 69.023 millones de financiación garantizada por los avales públicos, después de que se hayan aprobado 565.110 operaciones de financiación, con un importe avalado de 52.761 millones de euros.

