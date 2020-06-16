madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid ha sido la región en la que se han notificado más fallecimientos en residencias de mayores a causa del Covid-19, un total de 7.690, muy por encima de las víctimas mortales registradas en Catalunya (4.702), Andalucía (2.150) y Comunitat Valenciana (1.850 fallecidos).
Todas estas comunidades cuentan con más centros que la Comunidad de Madrid, y las tres al menos han duplicado el número total de expedientes abiertos a estos centros por parte del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pese a las graves irregluaridades notificadas en Madrid.
De hecho, frente a los 710 centros de Madrid, y a los 14 expedientes notificados, en Andalucía hay 1.128 centros y 35 expedientes, en la Comunitat Valenciana hay 842 residencias y se han abierto 32 expedientes. En Catalunya, con 1.092 residencias -382 más que en Madrid- se han abierto 209 expedientes a estos centros.
Según los datos oficiales remitidos por 9 de las 17 comunidades autónomas al Gobierno, a los que ha accedido Público, Madrid es la cuarta por la cola -empatada con Navarra, con 191 residencias y 641 fallecidos- en lo que respecta a la apertura de expedientes a estos centros. En porcentajes, la cifra es peor.
Asturias y Catalunya son las comunidades en las que se han abierto un mayor número de expedientes en base al total de centros, con un 38,8% y un 19,1%. Andalucía ha intervenido en un 3,1% de las residencias, la Comunitat Valenciana en un 3,8%, mientras que Madrid lo ha hecho en un 2%.
La competencia en estos centros corresponde a las comunidades autónomas, y han sido las respectivas autoridades en cada una de las regiones quienes han decidido abrir expendientes.
En Madrid han fallecido el 18,1% de los mayores en residencias, frente al 9.6% en Catalunya
En porcentajes, Madrid ha registrado el fallecimiento del 18,1% de sus residentes, lejos del 9,6% de Catalunya o del 8,7% de Navarra. Las tasas más bajas son las de Galicia (3,2%) y Murcia (3,9%).
(Habrá ampliación)
