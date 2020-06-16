Estás leyendo: El Gobierno de Ayuso sólo abrió 14 expedientes por 710 residencias, pese a ser la comunidad con más fallecidos: 7.690

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Coronavirus El Gobierno de Ayuso sólo abrió 14 expedientes por 710 residencias, pese a ser la comunidad con más fallecidos: 7.690

Andalucía, con 1.128 centros; Catalunya, con 1.092, y la Comunitat Valenciana, con 842, abrieron 35, 32 y 209 expedientes. Estas comunidades registraron 2.150 fallecimientos, 4.702 y 1.850, respectivamente. Son los datos oficiales remitidos por 9 comunidades autónomas al Gobierno.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pronuncia un discurso este jueves durante la sesión de control en el pleno de la Asamblea, donde la oposición preguntará por la situación de las residencias durante la crisis del coronavirus y lo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, este jueves durante la sesión de control en el pleno de la Asamblea. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

madrid

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

La Comunidad de Madrid ha sido la región en la que se han notificado más fallecimientos en residencias de mayores a causa del Covid-19, un total de 7.690, muy por encima de las víctimas mortales registradas en Catalunya (4.702), Andalucía (2.150) y Comunitat Valenciana (1.850 fallecidos). 

Todas estas comunidades cuentan con más centros que la Comunidad de Madrid, y las tres al menos han duplicado el número total de expedientes abiertos a estos centros por parte del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pese a las graves irregluaridades notificadas en Madrid. 

De hecho, frente a los 710 centros de Madrid, y a los 14 expedientes notificados, en Andalucía hay 1.128 centros y 35 expedientes, en la Comunitat Valenciana hay 842 residencias y se han abierto 32 expedientes. En Catalunya, con 1.092 residencias -382 más que en Madrid- se han abierto 209 expedientes a estos centros.

Según los datos oficiales remitidos por 9 de las 17 comunidades autónomas al Gobierno, a los que ha accedido Público, Madrid es la cuarta por la cola -empatada con Navarra, con 191 residencias y 641 fallecidos- en lo que respecta a la apertura de expedientes a estos centros. En porcentajes, la cifra es peor.

Asturias y Catalunya son las comunidades en las que se han abierto un mayor número de expedientes en base al total de centros, con un 38,8% y un 19,1%. Andalucía ha intervenido en un 3,1% de las residencias, la Comunitat Valenciana en un 3,8%, mientras que Madrid lo ha hecho en un 2%.

La competencia en estos centros corresponde a las comunidades autónomas, y han sido las respectivas autoridades en cada una de las regiones quienes han decidido abrir expendientes. 

En Madrid han fallecido el 18,1% de los mayores en residencias, frente al 9.6% en Catalunya

En porcentajes, Madrid ha registrado el fallecimiento del 18,1% de sus residentes, lejos del 9,6% de Catalunya o del 8,7% de Navarra. Las tasas más bajas son las de Galicia (3,2%) y Murcia (3,9%). 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público