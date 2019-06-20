Público
Gobierno Baldoví sugiere a Errejón y a Carmena como ministros independientes

A su juicio, ha opinado que los perfiles de ambos "podrían llegar a muchos más consensos en muchas partes". 

Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón durante la presentación de los candidatos a las elecciones Autonómicas y Municipales de mayo | EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

El portavoz de Compromís en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, ha animado a incorporar al nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez al candidato de Más Madrid a la Comunidad de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, y a la exalcaldesa de esta ciudad, Manuela Carmena, como ministros independientes.

En una entrevista en TVE, Baldoví ha opinado que los perfiles de ambos "podrían llegar a muchos más consensos en muchas partes".

A su juicio, hay que "perderle el miedo a los gobiernos de coalición", aunque ha señalado que también le gustaría "cualquier otra fórmula" que consiguiese sumar para formar un Gobierno.

"Si no llegamos a un acuerdo y tenemos que volver a elecciones probablemente serían peores los resultados para la izquierda", ha aseverado Baldoví.

