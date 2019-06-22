El exdiputado de ERC en el Congreso Joan Tardà ha instado a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, a intentar "reconstruir los puentes" entre ERC y BComú de cara a las negociaciones para la Diputación de Barcelona.
En una entrevista que publica este sábado el diario ARA, Tardà ha admitido estar "decepcionado", "triste" y "enfadado" después de que ERC no obtuviera alcaldía de Barcelona, aunque hace un llamamiento al diálogo con los comunes.
"Estoy decepcionado, pero no vale la pena hacernos reproches. Por eso apelo a la alcaldesa Ada Colau para que seamos capaces de reconstruir los puentes en las negociaciones de la Diputación de Barcelona. Hay muchos intereses para que la fractura entre los independentistas y los comunes se convierta en definitiva", ha afirmado.
La alcaldesa de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), la socialista Núria Marín, se perfila para situarse al frente de la Diputación de Barcelona si finalmente el PSC obtiene la presidencia de esta administración, con el apoyo de los comunes.
En las elecciones municipales del pasado 26 de mayo, el PSC empató con ERC como fuerzas con más representación en la Diputación, ambos con 16 concejales, seguidos por JxCat, con 7; los comunes, con 5, Cs con 4, PP con 2 y Tot per Terrassa con 1.
Tardà ha reconocido también que, en las negociaciones para la alcaldía de Barcelona, él hubiera considerado "un bien superior" un gobierno conformado por BComú y ERC. "Y para alcanzar un bien superior a veces hay que pagar prendas (...) incluso injustas e inmensas".
Respecto a los insultos que recibió Ada Colau el día de la posesión del cargo de alcaldesa en la plaza Sant Jaume, el exdiputado republicano considera que fue "una falta de respeto" y ha subrayado: "Yo me siento insultado por los que gritaron".
