Gobierno de Canarias Los cabildos de Tenerife y La Palma acogen dos mociones de censura para desalojar a Coalición Canaria del poder

Arrancan este miércoles, a partir de las 12.00 horas, el debate de sendas mociones de censura que pueden reconfigurar el 'mapa político' de las corporaciones insulares en Canarias y dejar a la formación fuera de ambas instituciones.

Presentación de la moción de censura al Cabildo de Tenerife | Europa Press

Los cabildos de Tenerife y La Palma acogen este miércoles, a partir de las 12.00 horas, el debate de sendas mociones de censura que pueden reconfigurar el "mapa político" de las corporaciones insulares en Canarias y dejar a Coalición Canaria (CC) fuera de ambas instituciones.

En el caso de Tenerife, la moción está impulsada por PSOE, Sí Podemos y dos consejeros de Ciudadanos (Cs) -están suspendidos cautelarmente de militancia-, formación que no avala la operación y les ha instado a no apoyar la censura. En total, suman una mayoría absoluta de 16 consejeros por 15 de CC y PP, que por ahora cogobiernan en pacto.

Si la moción de censura prospera, el socialista Pedro Martín se convertirá en nuevo presidente del Cabildo

Si la moción de censura prospera, el socialista Pedro Martín, alcalde de Guía de Isora, se convertirá en nuevo presidente del Cabildo en sustitución del nacionalista Carlos Alonso, con lo que CC dejaría el poder insular tras 32 años.

En el caso de La Palma, la moción de censura ha sido presentada por PP y PSOE contra la nacionalista Lady Barreto, y de salir adelante, el consejero insular del PP, Mariano Hernández Zapata accedería a la Presidencia, cargo que ostentaría por primera vez en la isla la formación popular.

Hernández Zapata sería presidente con menos consejeros que los socialistas -seis frente a siete- y sobre él y otros dos consejeros, Carlos Cabrera y Raúl Camacho, pesa una advertencia de expulsión por parte de la dirección nacional, que no apoya la censura. Los otros tres consejeros del Grupo Popular tienen la condición de independientes.

