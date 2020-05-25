MADRID
La consejera de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias, María José Guerra, ha presentado hoy su dimisión del cargo que ocupaba desde julio del año pasado, según confirman a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo canario.
La renuncia de Guerra se produce un día después de la renuncia del director general de Innovación, Ordenación y Calidad en Canarias, Gregorio Cabrera, por discrepancias sobre cómo se está llevando a cabo el proceso de desescalada en el sistema educativo en Canarias.
María José Guerra ha indicado en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser que ha presentado su dimisión tras la petición de su cese después de que se conociera la renuncia del director general, algo que también pedían algunos colectivos.
En lo que va de legislatura, este es el tercer caso de dimisión en el Gobierno de Canarias, ya que Teresa Cruz, exconsejera de Sanidad también fue destituida por el presidente Ángel Víctor Torres en el mes de marzo.
