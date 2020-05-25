Estás leyendo: María José Guerra, consejera de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias, presenta su dimisión del cargo

Gobierno canario María José Guerra, consejera de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias, presenta su dimisión del cargo

El anuncio llega un día después de que Gregorio Cabrera, director general de Innovación, Ordenación y Calidad en Canarias renunciase al suyo por discrepancias en cuanto a las decisiones educativas en el proceso de desescalada.

María José Guerra, exconsejera de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias. Pepe Torres/Europa Press
MADRID

EFE/PÚBLICO

La consejera de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias, María José Guerra, ha presentado hoy su dimisión del cargo que ocupaba desde julio del año pasado, según confirman a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo canario.

La renuncia de Guerra se produce un día después de la renuncia del director general de Innovación, Ordenación y Calidad en Canarias, Gregorio Cabrera, por discrepancias sobre cómo se está llevando a cabo el proceso de desescalada en el sistema educativo en Canarias.

María José Guerra ha indicado en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser que ha presentado su dimisión tras la petición de su cese después de que se conociera la renuncia del director general, algo que también pedían algunos colectivos.

En lo que va de legislatura, este es el tercer caso de dimisión en el Gobierno de Canarias, ya que Teresa Cruz, exconsejera de Sanidad también fue destituida por el presidente Ángel Víctor Torres en el mes de marzo.

