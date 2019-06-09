El secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, y el diputado nacional del PRC, José María Mazón, se reunirán previsiblemente este próximo martes para llegar a un acuerdo que permita reeditar el pacto de regionalistas y socialistas en Cantabria, así como el apoyo de Mazón a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes del PRC, el diputado regionalista está a la espera de recibir una llamada de José Luis Ábalos para concretar los detalles del encuentro que se prevé tenga lugar este martes, a una hora aún por determinar.
El objetivo de la reunión pasa por la firma de un documento que recoja los compromisos que el PRC ha exigido al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, tanto para reeditar el pacto de gobierno autonómico PRC-PSOE, como para que el diputado regionalista José María Mazón apoye en el Congreso la investidura de Sánchez.
Entre las exigencias de los regionalistas destacan las infraestructuras ferroviarias, tanto el tren de alta velocidad a Madrid como el estudio informativo del tren a Bilbao, el polígono del Llano de La Pasiega y el pago de la deuda del Hospital de Valdecilla.
El PRC quiere que en ese documento se plasmen los plazos y los compromisos económicos y que se firme lo antes posible. Tras la firma de ese documento de compromisos con Cantabria, las comisiones negociadoras del PRC y del PSOE de Cantabria se reunirán nuevamente para avanzar en el pacto regional y abordar sus programas, las actuaciones que quieren para la comunidad en la legislatura, y también un esbozo del organigrama del nuevo Ejecutivo cántabro.
