El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha insistido este martes en que se abstendrá para la investidura del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por "coherencia" y "responsabilidad" como líder de la oposición y ha advertido de que, después de dos meses no se puede seguir "perdiendo el tiempo".
En rueda de prensa en el Congreso, tras la reunión de algo más de una hora con Sánchez, ha dicho que el candidato socialista es el "responsable" de desbloquear la situación, para lo que ha apuntado que igual es el momento de dejar de hablar de abstención y empezar a hacerlo de "coaliciones de gobierno o gobiernos estables".
Casado ha dicho que por su parte "más no pueden hacer" y ahora "está la pelota en el tejado de Sánchez" y tendrá que explicar él por qué no se pone de acuerdo con quien ya ha pactado a nivel autonómico, en referencia a Podemos.
