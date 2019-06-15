El PSOE ha logrado las alcaldías de las principales localidades de Castilla-La Mancha, en algunos casos con mayorías, absolutas o suficientes para gobernar, y en otras por acuerdos, principalmente con Ciudadanos.
En el caso de la capital regional, la socialista Milagros Tolón ha revalidado su cargo como alcaldesa con el voto de los concejales que el PSOE obtuvo en las elecciones del 26 de mayo y que le permitirán gobernar en minoría.
El PSOE también ha conservado el poder en el Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real, en este caso solo durante dos años, ya que en virtud del acuerdo regional firmado con Ciudadanos, la socialista Pilar Zamora continuará como alcaldesa de la ciudad hasta 2021, cuando se pondrá al frente del Consistorio Eva María Masías (Ciudadanos).
La situación inversa se vive en Albacete, donde este sábado ha sido investido alcalde el candidato de Ciudadanos Vicente Casañ, lo que le convierte en el primer regidor de la formación morada en una capital de provincia de Castilla-La Mancha. Casañ, será alcalde hasta 2021, cuando tomará el relevo el socialista Emilio Sáez.
Guadalajara vuelve a las manos socialistas
Los socialistas también han recuperado, gracias a su acuerdo con Cs, Guadalajara, en la que ha gobernado el PP durante los últimos doce años. El socialista Alberto Rojo ha sido elegido regidor de la ciudad con los votos del PSOE y Ciudadanos.
En Cuenca, el socialista Darío Dolz será alcalde con el apoyo de Cuenca Nos Une. Talavera de la Reina, tendrá como alcaldesa a la socialista Tita García Élez, que logró mayoría absoluta en las urnas. Otra socialista, Isabel Rodríguez, estará al frente del Ayuntamiento de Puertollano.
Así, el acuerdo de PSOE con Cs ha permitido a los socialistas estar en el gobierno de las principales localidades de la región, aunque el pacto incluía a una veintena de municipios y en ocasiones no se ha respetado.
Ha sido el caso de la localidad albaceteña de Casas Ibáñez, donde el PSOE necesitaba el apoyo de la formación naranja para seguir al frente del Consistorio, como llevaba ocurriendo los últimos 40 años, pero finalmente Ciudadanos ha apoyado al PP, que ostentará la alcaldía tres años y Ciudadanos, el último.
Villanueva de los Infantes (Ciudad Real) o Liétor (Albacete) han sido otros ayuntamientos que han ido al PP porque Ciudadanos no ha respetado el acuerdo.
El PSOE también ha logrado alcaldías de grandes municipios como Illescas (Toledo), donde el socialista José Manuel Tofiño ya va por su sexto mandato -aunque no consecutivos-, o Cabanillas del Campo, cuyo alcalde José García Salinas ha sido elegido por mayoría absoluta de su grupo y sin votos en contra.
