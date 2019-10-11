El Gobierno cerrará este sábado el Valle de los Caídos hasta la exhumación de Franco

La exhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos no es "inminente" aunque la basílica se cerrará al público ya desde este sábado, según han informado fuentes del Gobierno.
El Gobierno ha acordado este viernes que el traslado de los restos desde el Valle de los Caídos hasta el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio se produzca en una fecha todavía por determinar, pero en cualquier caso antes del próximo 25 de octubre, para alejarlo todo lo posible de la campaña electoral.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo prevén que el traslado pueda ejecutarse entre el 19 de octubre -sábado- y el 22 de octubre -martes-, aunque todavía no está cerrada la fecha definitiva.
El coste de la exhumación y posterior reinhumación en el cementerio de El Pardo/Mingorrubio se acerca a los 11.000 euros, una cantidad que las fuentes no consideran elevada para la magnitud y la importancia de la operación.
