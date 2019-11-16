Izquierda Unida ha dado luz verde a que la formación sea parte de un Gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos y ha aprobado un referéndum para que las bases tengan la última palabra, según ha informado el partido tras la reunión de la Asamblea Político y Social.
El máximo espacio de dirección entre congresos se ha reunido este sábado en la sede federal de la formación en Madrid durante cerca de cuatro horas y ha aprobado en con 66 votos a favor, nueve en contra y cinco abstenciones el análisis político efectuado por el coordinador general, Alberto Garzón, y el posicionamiento favorable de la dirección federal de IU a formar parte directamente de la estructura de ese Ejecutivo de coalición, además de dar su visto bueno al Informe Electoral sobre el resultado de los comicios del del pasado 10-N.
La Asamblea aprobó también por 61 votos a favor, ninguno en contra y seis abstenciones la propuesta de "Reglamento y Calendario de Referéndum sobre un acuerdo para el gobierno del país" presentada por la dirección federal, tal y como está establecido para situaciones políticas como la actual, para que sea la militancia y los simpatizantes de la organización los que tengan la última palabra sobre esta cuestión.
El referéndum tendrá lugar tanto de forma online como presencial los próximos días 22, 23 y 24 de noviembre y las bases de IU deberán responder con un "Sí", "No" o "abstención" a la siguiente pregunta: "En base al preacuerdo programático de 10 puntos y el último acuerdo de Presupuestos Generales del Estado, ¿está de acuerdo con que miembros de Izquierda Unida participen en un Gobierno de coalición entre Unidas Podemos y el PSOE?".
