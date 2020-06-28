Estás leyendo: Sánchez defiende que la pandemia ha "soldado" la coalición con Podemos y rechaza una "remodelación" en el Gobierno

Sánchez defiende que la pandemia ha "soldado" la coalición con Podemos y rechaza una "remodelación" en el Gobierno

En una reciente entrevista, el presidente ha hablado sobre la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya y ha asegurado que le gustaría reanudarla en julio, si bien ha avisado que oye "ruido electoral" dentro de esa propuesta.

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, pasa ante el presidente del mismo, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado que la crisis provocada por la pandemia del coronavirus ha "soldado" y ha puesto en valor la "lealtad" de la coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos y ha rechazado una "remodelación" a corto plazo dentro de su gabinete.

Lo ha dicho en una entrevista en La Vanguardia que se publicará este domingo y que el propio medio ha dado un avance en el que Sánchez destaca la "unión" entre los miembros del Gobierno de coalición a pesar de los últimos acercamientos a Ciudadanos, del que ha dicho que "se mueve".

También ha cargado contra el Partido Popular, al que ha acusado de "utilizar" el virus y la pandemia para "derrocar" al Ejecutivo de coalición y ha pedido que "abandone el uso de los muertos en la contienda política".

Según ha dicho, apelar a las cifras de fallecidos por la covid-19 es "criticar" a sus propios gobiernos autonómicos ya que son ellos los que aportan los datos de las víctimas. A su vez, también ha censurado el papel del PP en Europa al "elevar" un informe sobre la calidad de la democracia en España: "Me parece impropio de un partido con sentido de Estado".

En paralelo, el presidente del Gobierno también ha reivindicado la figura del Rey Felipe VI del que ha dicho que es "ejemplar", en una semana en la que distintas formaciones han censurado que el Parlamento haya decidido por los votos del PSOE, entre otros grupos, no investigar las cuentas de la Casa Real.

En el avance de esta entrevista, Sánchez también ha hablado sobre la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya y ha asegurado que le gustaría reanudarla en julio, si bien ha avisado que oye "ruido electoral" dentro de esa propuesta.

En relación a un posible indulto a los presos políticos por el 1 de octubre, Sánchez ha asegurado que las medidas de gracia "están perfectamente definidas" dentro de la jurisdicción.

