El Gobierno ha confirmado su intención de promover un inventario del expolio llevado a cabo por el régimen franquista, no sólo de incautaciones de bienes como inmuebles o papel moneda, sino también de obras de arte, con el objetivo de devolver todos ellos a sus legítimos titulares.
Todo ello se podrá hacer al amparo de la futura Ley de Memoria Democrática, que aún está en fase de anteproyecto, y que sustituirá y ampliará la conocida como Ley de Memoria Histórica aprobada por el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero en 2007.
En una reciente respuesta al diputado de Bildu Jon Iñarritu, Moncloa también recalca que con esta norma se dará cumplimiento a la promesa realizada en su investidura por el presiente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de auditar los bienes incautados por el franquismo.
En ese sentido, destaca que el anteproyecto de Ley de Memoria Democrática establece que la Administración General del Estado "promoverá las iniciativas necesarias para la investigación de las incautaciones producidas por razones políticas, ideológicas, de conciencia o creencia religiosa durante la Guerra Civil y la dictadura".
Devolución a sus propietarios
En concreto, el Gobierno destaca que habrá una "mención expresa" a las incautaciones de obras de arte y que, en particular se realizará una "auditoría de los bienes expoliados en dicho periodo, para la posterior implementación de las actuaciones oportunas".
Un reciente estudio de Arturo Colorado Castellar -Arte, botín de guerra. Expolio y diáspora en la posguerra franquista (Cátedra, 2021)-- detalla por ejemplo, cómo multitud de obras del patrimonio artístico español que se pusieron a salvo durante la Guerra Civil, después jamás fueron devueltas a sus propietarios.
También recientemente, durante el procedimiento judicial relativo al Pazo de Meirás, que Franco utilizaba como residencia de verano, se acreditó que varias de las piezas con las que está decorado pertenecían a Patrimonio Nacional, incluidas algunas que estaban en el inventario de las Colecciones Reales.
