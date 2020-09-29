Estás leyendo: El Gobierno defiende a Felipe VI y niega que vulnerase su obligación de "neutralidad" cuando llamó a Lesmes

La ministra portavoz evita comentar las críticas y valoraciones del vicepresidente Iglesias y del ministro Garzón sobre el jefe del Estado, e incide en el respeto que profesa el Ejecutivo a la monarquía: su posición es "clara y diáfana".

El rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de Marivent, en Palma, antes del habitual despacho veraniego. E.P.
MADRID

Alejandro López de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno de coalición ha vuelto a defender este martes al rey, y a expresar su compromiso con la monarquía parlamentaria. La portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha afirmado que Felipe VI "en ningún momento" vulneró "su obligada "neutralidad" -exigida por la Constitución- cuando llamó por teléfono al presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) en funciones, Carlos Lesmes, tras no asistir a un acto oficial el viernes, en Barcelona, por decisión del Gobierno.  

Lesmes, cuyo mandato expiró hace dos años, aprovechó la ausencia de Felipe VI en el acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos miembros de la Carrera Judicial para criticar al Gobierno, y el jefe del Estado le telefoneó posteriormente para afirmar que le "hubiera gustado" ir. 

Hoy, Montero ha asegurado que se trató de una "llamada de cortesía", que obligadamente debería haber sido tratada con "discreción", y ha evitado comentar las valoraciones y críticas del vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, y el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, sobre la conversación del rey con Lesmes, después de que el Ejecutivo decidiese que no asistiera por el contexto político y social. 

