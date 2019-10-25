Público
Exhumación Franco El Gobierno descarta medidas contra el 'Viva Franco' que la familia profirió en el Valle de los Caídos

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Isabel Celaá ha precisado que el gabinete de Sánchez no ha hablado en su reunión de la posibilidad de emprender acciones contra la familia Franco.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación en funciones, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, este viernes en Moncloa. EFE/J.J. Guillén

El Gobierno ha evitado comentar el 'Viva Franco' que la familia del dictador profirió en la explanada del Valle de los Caídos minutos antes de que el féretro abandonase ese lugar porque "lo esencial" es que los actos de exhumación e inhumación se efectuaron "en tiempo, forma y con toda la dignidad democrática propia" de un país como España.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la ministra portavoz, Isabel Celaá, ha precisado que el gabinete de Sánchez no ha hablado en su reunión de este viernes de la posibilidad de emprender acciones contra la familia Franco en este sentido. Además, el Gobierno no se siente acreedor "de ningún tipo de queja", según recoge la Cadena Ser

"Las vivas de alguna gente están ahí y no vamos a entrar en ellas", ha señalado Celaá, que ha incidido en el hecho de que todo se hizo con "respeto a la privacidad de la familia y a los ciudadanos del país", que pudieron ser testigos de la salida de Franco del Valle a través de la retransmisión de TVE.

