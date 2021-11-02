Estás leyendo: El Gobierno descarta reabrir el debate de la prisión permanente revisable: "El Constitucional ya se ha pronunciado"

"La sociedad no merece que el Gobierno reabra ahora este debate que genera incertidumbre en cuestiones de gran sensibilidad", ha señalado la ministra de Justicia Pilar Llop.

La ministra de Justicia, Pilar LLop interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno en el pleno del Senado, este martes en Madrid.
La ministra de Justicia, Pilar LLop interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno en el pleno del Senado, este martes en Madrid. Kiko Huesca / EFE

El Gobierno descarta reabrir el debate acerca de la prisión permanente revisable. Así lo ha destacado la ministra de Justicia, Pilar Llop, quien considera que, una vez  el "Tribunal Constitucional ya se ha pronunciado", la sociedad no "merece" que se le genere incertidumbre. 

Llop se ha pronunciado así en la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Senado en respuesta al senador del PNV Imanol Landa. En concreto, el TC ha avalado recientemente la constitucionalidad de esa medida, lo que supone "un antes y un después que no se puede soslayar", ha recordado la ministra.

"Cuando el PP decidió imponer la prisión permanente revisable lo hizo en contra de todas las fuerzas parlamentarias. (...) Tras aprobación se interpuso recurso de inconstitucionalidad, y el TC ya se ha pronunciado sobre su constitucionalidad", ha recordado.

Llop cree que se trata de un debate que afecta "al sentimiento social y al dolor". "La sociedad no merece que el Gobierno reabra ahora este debate que genera incertidumbre en cuestiones de gran sensibilidad y que lo haga justo cuando el TC ya se ha pronunciado", ha añadido la ministra.

Con todo, Llop ha indicado que en el Gobierno son conscientes de que no es una opción valida para numerosas fuerzas políticas, pero ha insistido en que "flaco favor se haría al sistema de penas si se tomara cualquier medida con celeridad, sin reflexión y con la misma falta de sensatez que trajo" esa pena al Código Penal.

